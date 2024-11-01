Summarize Simplifying... In short BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad has called for an apology from Congress leaders Kharge and Rahul Gandhi for their party's alleged history of making false promises.

Prasad contrasted this with the BJP's approach of making and fulfilling promises based on fiscal prudence, citing examples of welfare measures.

05:49 pm Nov 01, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demanded an apology from Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi. This comes after Kharge, the national president of the Congress, admitted that the party's poll guarantees were putting financial constraints in states where it is in power. He had advised state units to promise only those guarantees that are "fiscally possible."

Admission acknowledged

BJP's Prasad interprets Kharge's statement as admission

BJP leader Ravi Shankar Prasad took Kharge's statement as an admission against making reckless announcements. He asked if Kharge had shared this advice with Rahul, who often speaks of immediate money transfers to people. "Did he give this 'gyan' (advice) to Rahul Gandhi, as the ex-Congress president often boasts of 'khata khat' (immediate) transfer of money to people?" Prasad asked at a press conference.

False promises

Prasad accuses Congress of making false promises

"They should apologize to the country. While I commend Kharge 'sahab' for this realization at his age, this should have dawned on him earlier. Let Rahul Gandhi be the first recipient of your confession," Prasad added. He accused the Congress of making "false promises" repeatedly and recalled the "garibi hatao" (remove poverty) slogan given by then prime minister Indira Gandhi, Rahul's grandmother, for the Lok Sabha polls in 1971; she led the Congress to a landslide win.

Fiscal prudence

BJP's approach to poll guarantees

Contrasting this with the BJP's approach, Prasad said his party makes promises based on fiscal prudence and fulfills them. He gave examples of providing free grains to 80 crore people and welfare measures for women in different states. "The BJP makes only those promises that are guided by fiscal prudence," Prasad said.