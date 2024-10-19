The internships will begin from December 2

PM Internship Scheme: 1.25 lakh opportunities listed by 250+ companies

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:16 pm Oct 19, 202405:16 pm

What's the story The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme has received an overwhelming response from the corporate sector, with companies already listing 1.25 lakh internship opportunities. The dedicated portal for the initiative was launched on October 12, and has already seen participation from over 250 leading firms. The internships will begin from December 2, providing valuable work experience to eligible candidates aged between 21 and 24 years.

Scheme details

Eligibility criteria and benefits

The PM Internship Scheme is available for candidates who have finished their high school education, and hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, a certificate from an ITI, or a degree like BA, BCom, BSc, BCA, BBA or BPharma. Students pursuing online/distance learning programs are also eligible. The scheme provides interns with a monthly financial aid worth ₹5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of ₹6,000.

Financial overview

Funding and initial cost

The stipend offered under PM Internship Scheme is paid through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) contributions of participating companies—₹500 from the company and ₹4,500 from the government. The pilot project will initially cost ₹800 crore. This scheme was announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, with a vision to provide internships in India's top 500 companies for 12 months.

How to apply

Application process for the PM Internship Scheme

To apply for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates need to visit the official website (apminternship.mca.gov.in), locate the registration option on the homepage, fill the registration form by entering their details, uploading necessary documents, and then submitting form. No fee is necessary for registration or application. Once a candidate finishes registration process, a resume will be automatically created. Applicants can then apply for at least five internship positions based on their preferences.