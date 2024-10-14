Summarize Simplifying... In short The PM Internship Scheme 2024 is open for applications from Indian citizens aged 21-24, who have completed high school and hold a certificate from an ITI, diploma, or degree.

Applicants can register on the official website, upload necessary documents, and apply for at least five opportunities.

Interns will receive a ₹5,000 monthly stipend, additional financial support, and insurance cover.

The government aims to provide 1.25 lakh internships this year, with 193 companies already offering over 90,800 positions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The initiative aims to provide 1 crore internships over the next 5 years

PM Internship Scheme 2024 application process: A step-by-step guide

By Mudit Dube 10:02 am Oct 14, 202410:02 am

What's the story The Prime Minister's Internship Scheme has officially started accepting applications from young aspirants across India. Candidates meeting the eligibility criteria can apply online through the official portal - pminternship.mca.gov.in. The new initiative aims to provide one crore internships over the next five years. The scheme is part of a larger government effort to equip youth with professional experience and skills for their future careers.

Application details

Eligibility criteria and application process for PM Internship Scheme

To be eligible for the PM Internship Scheme, candidates must have completed their high school education and have a certificate from an ITI, diploma from a Polytechnic Institute or a degree (BA, BSc, BCom, BCA, BBA or BPharma). The age limit is between 21 and 24 years at the time of application deadline. Applicants should be Indian citizens not engaged in full-time employment/schooling but can apply if enrolled in online/distance learning courses.

Application steps

How to apply for the PM Internship Scheme

To apply, candidates need to visit the official website and click on the register option on the homepage. They then need to fill in their registration details and upload required documents before submitting their application. More than 1.55 lakh candidates have already registered. There is no registration/application fee for this scheme. Based on the information provided by applicants, a resume will be automatically generated enabling them to apply for at least five opportunities as per their preferences.

Internship benefits

Benefits and financial support under PM Internship Scheme

As part of the scheme, interns will be paid ₹5,000 stipend per month for the entire 12-month-long internship. In terms of break up, ₹4,500 will be provided by the government and remaining ₹500 will be paid from the participating company's CSR. Interns will also receive one-time financial support of ₹6,000 to meet incidental expenses. The government also plans to provide insurance cover for interns through schemes like PM Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana and PM Suraksha Bima Yojana.

Scheme targets

Government's target and participating companies in PM Internship Scheme

For the current fiscal year, the government plans to provide 1.25 lakh internship positions. The scheme has garnered a positive response from the corporate world, with 193 companies offering over 90,800 internships. After applying, candidates will be notified about available internship opportunities on their registered email or mobile number. A backend system will shortlist candidates, after which companies will assess applicants and make final selections based on their requirements and the applicant's profile.