Actor Kishan's restaurant, Vivaha Bhojanambu, was found to have several food safety violations by the Telangana food safety task force.

The restaurant was found to have issues with food storage, cleanliness, and lacked necessary documentation for food handlers and water quality.

Despite these issues, the restaurant was found to be following some safety protocols, such as food handlers wearing uniforms and hairnets, and had a valid food safety license on display.

Food safety violations found at Tollywood actor's restaurant

By Chanshimla Varah 01:30 pm Jul 11, 202401:30 pm

What's the story The Commissioner of Food Safety's task force in Telangana has discovered multiple food safety violations at Vivaha Bhojanambu, a restaurant owned by Tollywood actor Sundeep Kishan. The inspection, conducted on July 8, revealed outdated rice and synthetic food coloring in grated coconut, among other issues. The team also noted improper storage and labeling practices for semi-cooked foods and raw materials.

Additional violations found at Kishan's restaurant

According to reports, the semi-cooked foods and raw materials stored in steel containers were discovered to be covered but lacked the necessary labeling, while some dustbins did not have lids. Additionally, stagnated water was found in the drains inside the kitchen during the inspection. The restaurant also failed to provide medical fitness certificates for food handlers or a water analysis report for the "bubble water" used in cooking and served to customers.

Check out the update by food safety task force

Kishan's restaurant adheres to some food safety protocols

The officials found that Vivaha Bhojanambu was only following a handful of the necessary procedures, such as the food handlers wearing hairnets and uniforms. They noted that pest control records were available upon request, and a valid copy of its FSSAI license was prominently displayed on the premises. Previously, teams from Telangana's Commissioner of Food Safety visited cloud kitchens in Ameerpet as well as eateries in Hyderabad's Tolichowki and Gachibowli areas.

Actor opened the restaurant a few years ago

The actor opened the restaurant a few years ago and now has branches in Hyderabad's Jubilee Hills and AS Rao Nagar, as well as Tirupati, Ananthapur, and Chennai. Kishan was recently seen in the Tamil film Captain Miller, starring Dhanush, and the Telugu film Ooru Peru Bhairavakona. He will next be seen in Raayan, directed by Dhanush and starring SJ Suryah and Kalidas Jayaram. The movie will be released on July 26.