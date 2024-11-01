Bibek Debroy—Chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council—dies at 69
Bibek Debroy, economist and chairman of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's economic advisory council, passed away on Friday at 69. A Padma Shri recipient, Debroy previously served as chancellor of Pune's Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. After receiving the news, PM Modi paid tribute to Debroy in an X (formerly Twitter) post.
PM Modi offers condolences on Debroy's death
Debroy's journey as an economist, author, scholar
Debroy was a prominent Indian economist, author, and scholar recognized for his influential work in economic policy and Sanskrit literature. He significantly shaped India's economic direction, specializing in areas like macroeconomics, public finance, and infrastructure. His extensive publications cover economic reforms, governance, and the Indian railways.
Debroy also known for translating classical Sanskrit texts
Debroy was also acclaimed for translating classical Sanskrit texts, including the Mahabharata and Bhagavad Gita, making ancient Indian wisdom accessible to modern readers. Debroy was highly regarded both in India and internationally for his expertise and contributions, recognized for his dedication to promoting economic growth and stability on a global scale.