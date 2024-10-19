Summarize Simplifying... In short MK Stalin, Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, has accused Governor Ravi of disrespecting Tamil culture and has called for his removal.

In response, Ravi dismissed Stalin's comments as "racist" and defended his respect for Tamil culture, citing the government's efforts to promote it.

Meanwhile, Doordarshan Tamil has apologized for an incident that sparked the controversy, blaming it on distracted singers. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Stalin accused Ravi of disrespecting Tamil Nadu's cultural identity

'Imposing Hindi everywhere': MK Stalin to governor amid anthem row

By Chanshimla Varah 11:43 am Oct 19, 202411:43 am

What's the story In a long post on X, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has accused Governor RN Ravi of vilifying the Dravidian race and trying to "impose Hindi everywhere." Stalin trained his gun at Ravi after a line of the Tamil anthem was removed at an event presided over by the governor. According to PTI, the line "Thekkanamum adhil sirantha Dravida nal thiru naadum" was missing when singers sang the anthem during the Doordarshan Kendra Chennai's Hindi month valedictory function.

Language debate

Difficult to believe the omission was accidental: Stalin

"Will the governor who is allergic to Dravidam advise to skip the same word from the National Anthem as well?" Stalin asked, alleging that the governor has consistently and deliberately insulted Tamil Nadu. He also said that it was difficult for Tamils to believe that the omission was accidental. He further stated that if Ravi want to stay as governor, he must remove himself from divisive forces and carry out his duties in accordance with constitutional norms.

Twitter Post

Read Stalin's post here

Counterclaim

Governor Ravi responds to Stalin's accusations

Governor Ravi, in his defense, termed Stalin's remarks "regrettable" and accused him of making racist comments. He stressed his respect for the Tamil anthem and pointed out Prime Minister Narendra Modi government's efforts to promote Tamil culture. "Making racist remarks and alleging incorrect imputations against governor by the chief minister is unfortunately cheap and lowers the dignity of the high constitutional office of the chief minister," Ravi said.

Action

Doordarshan Tamil has apologized

Stalin has also asked the Union government to recall Governor Ravi, stating that someone who doesn't abide by the law and acts as "per his wishes is not fit to hold office." Meanwhile, Doordarshan Tamil has apologized for the incident, blaming distracted singers with no intention to disrespect. "There was no intention from the singers to disrespect Tamil or Tamizh Thaai Valthu. In this regard, we apologize for the inconvenience caused to the Hon'ble Governor of Tamil Nadu," it said.