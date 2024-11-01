The patrolling started on Thursday

India, China resume patrolling along LAC after 4 years

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:18 am Nov 01, 202410:18 am

What's the story After more than four years, Indian and Chinese troops have resumed patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. This is a major de-escalation of tensions that had heightened after a deadly clash in 2020. The patrolling started in the Depsang and Demchok areas on Thursday, in accordance with a military disengagement pact reached last week.

Disengagement process completed, daily coordination underway

The disengagement process was completed on Wednesday, sources in the Indian Army confirmed. The process involved both armies jointly verifying the withdrawal of troops and dismantling of military infrastructure. "Coordinated patrolling to start soon by both sides," sources told news agency ANI. Meanwhile, local commanders are holding daily discussions to coordinate actions along the LAC.

Modi, Jinping acknowledge new patrolling agreement

Notably, the resolution of this long-standing dispute started following Chinese aggression in April 2020. On October 23, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met Chinese President Xi Jinping at the BRICS Summit in Russia. The two leaders acknowledged the new patrolling agreement along the LAC in eastern Ladakh and emphasized the need for stable bilateral relations for regional peace.

India, China aim to restore pre-2020 arrangements

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had announced that India and China would resume patrolling along the LAC, aiming to reinstate pre-2020 arrangements. He had said that while disengagement is a significant step, "it is not like everything has been resolved." Future discussions at the Corps Commander level will address resuming patrols in buffer zones like Galwan after successful patrols in Demchok and Depsang.

China confirms progress in resolving border issues

The Chinese Foreign Ministry has confirmed that frontier troops are engaged in "relevant work" toward resolving border issues. The progress of these efforts has been described as "smooth." While this breakthrough agreement doesn't address all concerns, it does signify a crucial first phase of disengagement between India and China along the disputed border.