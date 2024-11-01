Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a firecracker ban in Delhi until 2025, residents continued to burst them, leading to severe air pollution and noise.

The city's air quality index (AQI) reached alarming levels, with some areas recording up to 900 micrograms per cubic meter, far beyond the safe limit.

Delhi's AQI plummeted to 359 on Friday morning

Delhi's air quality worsens as residents defy firecracker ban

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:28 am Nov 01, 202409:28 am

What's the story The air quality in Delhi worsened considerably after Diwali celebrations, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) plummeting to a "very poor" level of 359 on Friday morning. The data was released by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR). The AQI had already been at a worrisome 328 on Diwali morning, showing a consistent increase in pollution levels.

Pollution hotspots

Severe AQI levels recorded in several Delhi areas

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) revealed that many areas in Delhi, including Anand Vihar and RK Puram, recorded AQI levels close to the "severe" category. Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 419, while RK Puram and Jahangirpuri recorded levels of 395. Other areas such as Burari Crossing, Punjabi Bagh, and Sonia Vihar also witnessed "very poor" air quality.

Ban violation

Firecracker ban defied, leading to noise pollution and smog

Despite a ban on firecrackers by the Delhi government until January 1, 2025, residents across several neighborhoods continued bursting them. This resulted in extreme noise pollution and a thick smog blanket over the city. The PM2.5 levels in some areas reached alarming figures of up to 900 micrograms per cubic meter, far exceeding the safe limit of 60 micrograms per cubic meter.

Ban enforcement

Enforcement teams and legal actions against ban violators

In light of the pollution crisis, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai had announced the formation of 377 teams to enforce the firecracker ban. Authorities were in touch with resident welfare associations and market associations to spread awareness about the restrictions. Legal actions were threatened against those violating the ban, showing a serious approach toward curbing pollution levels in the city.

Additional factors

Unfavorable weather and stubble burning exacerbate pollution

The worsening air quality was further worsened by adverse meteorological conditions and stubble burning in neighboring states such as Haryana and Punjab. This was a stark contrast to last year when Delhi recorded its best air quality on Diwali day in eight years with an AQI of 218. The current scenario highlights the dire need for effective measures to curb air pollution in the city.