PM Modi was speaking in Kachchh, Gujarat

'Will never compromise even on...inch of land': Modi on Diwali

What's the story Prime Minister Narendra Modi reiterated his government's pledge to protect India's territorial integrity at a Diwali celebration with security forces in Kachchh, Gujarat, on Thursday. "There is such a government in this country that cannot compromise with even an inch of the country's land," he said, adding that modernizing the army and security forces was necessary to face 21st-century challenges.

"Keeping in mind the needs of the 21st century, today we are equipping our armies, our security forces, with modern resources. We are putting our army in the league of the world's most modern military forces," he said. Further, PM Modi detailed how his government plans to place the Indian Army among the world's most advanced military forces. He noted self-reliance in the defense sector as an integral part of this.

"Today, when we are moving so fast toward the goal of [a] developed India, you all are protectors of this dream," he said. "When the world sees you, it sees India's strength, when enemies see you, they see an end to their sinister plans," he added. The prime minister also emphasized border tourism as an often-neglected facet of national security. He noted that Kutch has immense potential in this regard.

Lastly, the PM praised the soldiers, stating that people of India feel safe because of them. "Whenever I celebrate my Diwali with you all, my joy increases several times. This time, Diwali is special as Lord Ram has returned to his abode in Ayodhya after 500 years," he said. PM Modi observed Diwali with Border Security Force (BSF), Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force soldiers at Lakki Nala, Kutch, carrying on his tradition of celebrating the festival with military services.