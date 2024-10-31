Summarize Simplifying... In short Two fatal paragliding accidents occurred in Manali within 48 hours, raising safety concerns ahead of the Paragliding World Cup.

The victims, identified as Feyaret and experienced Czech paraglider Dita Misurcova, were among ten paragliders in the air during the incident.

Authorities are now working on enhancing safety measures, including documenting local wind conditions and installing special towers to identify crash sites.

Despite the tragedies, the World Cup event, attracting 130 participants from 50 countries, will proceed as planned. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Two foreign paraglider died in Himachal Pradesh

Manali: Foreign paraglider crashes to death; second in 48 hours

By Chanshimla Varah 03:31 pm Oct 31, 202403:31 pm

What's the story In a matter of 48 hours, two paragliders have died in Himachal Pradesh. The first incident involved a Belgian paraglider who died on Tuesday after his parachute failed to open due to a mid-air collision with another paraglider. The incident also left the Polish paraglider injured. The second death happened on Wednesday when Czech paraglider Dita Misurcova lost control due to strong winds and crashed near Marhi in Manali.

Accident details

Mid-air collision leads to Belgian paraglider's death

Ten paragliders were in the air when the collision took place on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Feyaret. The second fatality was Czech paraglider Dita Misurcova (43). Misurcova was an experienced solo paraglider with six years of experience. She was rushed to a hospital after the crash, where she was declared dead on arrival.

Safety measures

Efforts to improve paragliding safety measures underway

Kangra district's deputy director of tourism, Vinay Dhiman, observed that accidents are more likely when paragliders enter high-risk zones without sufficient knowledge of local wind conditions and topography. "We are in the process of documenting the thermals in the Bir-Billing area with the help of experts to reduce the probability of accidents," he said. Whereas, Avinash Negi, Director of ABVIMAS in Manali, suggested the installation of special towers in high mountains to identify crash sites in case of accidents.

Event update

Paragliding World Cup 2024 to proceed despite fatalities

These incidents come days ahead of the Paragliding World Cup, which is slated from November 2-9 in Bir-Billing. The event will see 130 participants from 50 countries. Last year, around the same time, three paragliders—Russian, Polish, and Indian—were also killed within a week while paragliding in this region. Bir Billing is the world's second highest paragliding site and one of the top paragliding destinations in the world.