Supreme Court pulls up Delhi government over the water crisis in the region

'Why no action against tanker mafia?...': SC raps Delhi government

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:05 pm Jun 12, 202402:05 pm

What's the story The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Delhi government over its handling of the city's water crisis and "tanker mafia." The court questioned the government's efforts to prevent water wastage and combat this mafia. "Delhi tanker mafia is working, and you are not taking action. If the Delhi government can't take action, then we can ask Delhi police to take action," the Supreme Court said.

Court inquiry

SC questions Delhi's measures against water wastage

The bench, comprising Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Prasanna B Varale, expressed concern over misleading statements regarding water supply from Himachal Pradesh. They questioned, "Water is coming from Himachal Pradesh. Then where is the water going in Delhi? There is so much spillage, tanker mafias. What measures have you taken in this regard?" The court also highlighted the media coverage of the ongoing water crisis and its impact on Delhi's residents.

Government response

Delhi government responds to Supreme Court's criticism

Advocate Shadan Farasat, representing the Delhi government, responded to the court's criticism by stating that measures were being implemented to curb excess water wastage, including large-scale disconnection of water supplies. The Supreme Court was hearing a plea from the Delhi government seeking direction for Haryana to release surplus water provided by Himachal Pradesh in order to alleviate its water crisis. The court has requested a detailed report from the Delhi government on actions taken to prevent water loss.

Court orders

Supreme Court's previous orders amid Delhi's water crisis

On June 6, the apex court had ordered Himachal Pradesh to release 137cusecs of surplus water to Delhi, with prior notification to Haryana. The Upper Yamuna River Board (UYRB) was also directed by the court to measure the water released by Himachal Pradesh at Hathnikund in Haryana. Despite these measures, residents of Delhi continue to face severe water shortages amid a sweltering heatwave.