In short Simplifying... In short In a recent encounter in Jammu and Kashmir, one soldier was killed and four, including an Army Major, were injured.

The incident involved a group of Pakistani terrorists, believed to be hiding in the region's hilly districts, prompting extensive counter-terror operations by security forces.

The infiltrated terrorists are reportedly equipped with advanced weaponry, including American-made M4 Carbine Rifles with night vision devices.

Indian Army foils attack by Pakistan's BAT

J&K: Soldier killed, Army Major among 4 injured in encounter

By Chanshimla Varah 11:22 am Jul 27, 202411:22 am

What's the story The Indian Army successfully foiled an attack by Pakistan's Border Action Team (BAT) in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. During the operation, one soldier was killed, while four others, including a Major rank officer, were injured. A Pakistani was also killed in the encounter. The encounter, which is the second in three days in Kupwara, began following intelligence reports about potential terrorist movements.

Counter-Terrorism

Ongoing operations against infiltration attempts

"One Pakistani person has been killed while two of our soldiers have suffered injuries and have been evacuated. Operations are in progress," the Chinar Corps of the Indian Army confirmed. BATs, comprising commandos from the Pakistan Army and terrorists, are notorious for their infiltration attempts along the Line of Control (LoC). On July 24, security forces neutralized an unidentified terrorist during an overnight gunfight in Kupwara's Lolab area, which also resulted in the death of one soldier.

Security measures

Extensive counter-terror operations initiated in J&K

Reports indicate that a group of approximately 40 to 50 Pakistani terrorists are believed to be hiding in the upper reaches of Jammu and Kashmir's hilly districts. This has prompted security forces to initiate extensive counter-terror operations to apprehend them. The infiltrated terrorists are reportedly highly trained and armed with some of the most modern and sophisticated weaponry, including American-made M4 Carbine Rifles fitted with night vision devices.