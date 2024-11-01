Summarize Simplifying... In short Bibek Debroy, a renowned economist and scholar, held key positions in various academic and research institutions, and was a member of NITI Aayog until 2019.

He was awarded the Padma Shri in 2015 for his contributions to literature and education, including translating classical Sanskrit texts into English.

Despite his resignation from the Gokhale Institute amid controversy, he is remembered as a prolific author, an advocate for social equity, and a respected figure in game theory and law reforms.

He died of an intestinal obstruction at AIIMS Delhi

Who was Bibek Debroy, chairman of PM's Economic Advisory Council

What's the story Bibek Debroy, the Chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council and a noted economist, has died at the age of 69. He died of an intestinal obstruction at AIIMS Delhi on Friday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, describing Debroy as a "towering scholar" with expertise in economics, history, culture, politics and spirituality.

Career path

Debroy's academic journey and career

Debroy was educated at Ramakrishna Mission School, Presidency College in Kolkata, Delhi School of Economics, and Trinity College, Cambridge. He also served in key positions at several academic and research institutions including Presidency College, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics in Pune, and the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade. Debroy was a member of NITI Aayog till June 5, 2019.

Institutional impact

Debroy's contributions to Gokhale Institute

In 2015, Debroy was awarded the Padma Shri for his work in literature and education. He was also lauded for translating classical Sanskrit texts such as the Mahabharata into English. He became the Gokhale Institute's Chancellor in July 2024 but resigned in September amid controversies over the Vice-Chancellor's termination. His resignation came after the Bombay High Court extended interim relief to Vice-Chancellor Ajit Ranade, who had earlier been removed from his post.

Literary legacy

Political leaders remember him

Remembering him, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh called him a "prolific" scholar and a "Sanskritist of great erudition," while Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that Debroy was a "distinguished economist, a prolific author as well as an excellent academician." Among many other things, Debroy was also a respected figure in the fields of game theory, law reforms, and indology, as well as an advocate for poverty reduction and social equity.