On camera: Delhi man, nephew shot dead on Diwali night
A 40-year-old man and his 16-year-old nephew were shot dead outside their home in Delhi's Shahdara during Diwali celebrations on Thursday. The victims, identified as Akash Sharma and Rishabh Sharma, were attacked around 8:00pm by two armed men who came on a scooter. Akash's 10-year-old son, Krish Sharma, was also injured in the incident. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed near their residence.
Family identifies attackers, alleges ongoing land dispute
According to reports, Akash's wife said she knew the attackers and that they had an ongoing land dispute with them. Before the attack on Thursday, the family had also been falsely implicated by these accused, who fired at the victim's home but filed a lawsuit against them instead, Akash's brother, Yogesh Sharma, alleged. He further alleged that the cops removed the shooting footage from their phones.
Police investigation underway, family statements being recorded
The Delhi Police, on the other hand, said that there was a monetary dispute between Akash's family and the accused, who had allegedly plotted the murder 17 days before executing it. DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam confirmed that five rounds of bullets were fired in the incident. The police are now probing personal enmity as a possible motive behind this attack.