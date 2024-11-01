Summarize Simplifying... In short A man and his nephew were fatally shot in Delhi on Diwali night, amid an alleged ongoing land dispute.

The victims' family claims they were falsely accused by the attackers, who had previously fired at their home.

The police, however, suggest a monetary dispute may be the motive, revealing that the murder was possibly planned 17 days prior, with five rounds of bullets fired during the incident.

The incident took place in Delhi's Shahdara

On camera: Delhi man, nephew shot dead on Diwali night

By Chanshimla Varah 11:24 am Nov 01, 202411:24 am

What's the story A 40-year-old man and his 16-year-old nephew were shot dead outside their home in Delhi's Shahdara during Diwali celebrations on Thursday. The victims, identified as Akash Sharma and Rishabh Sharma, were attacked around 8:00pm by two armed men who came on a scooter. Akash's 10-year-old son, Krish Sharma, was also injured in the incident. The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed near their residence.

Dispute motive

Family identifies attackers, alleges ongoing land dispute

According to reports, Akash's wife said she knew the attackers and that they had an ongoing land dispute with them. Before the attack on Thursday, the family had also been falsely implicated by these accused, who fired at the victim's home but filed a lawsuit against them instead, Akash's brother, Yogesh Sharma, alleged. He further alleged that the cops removed the shooting footage from their phones.

Ongoing investigation

Police investigation underway, family statements being recorded

The Delhi Police, on the other hand, said that there was a monetary dispute between Akash's family and the accused, who had allegedly plotted the murder 17 days before executing it. DCP Shahdara Prashant Gautam confirmed that five rounds of bullets were fired in the incident. The police are now probing personal enmity as a possible motive behind this attack.

