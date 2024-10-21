Summarize Simplifying... In short The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has criticized the BJP-led Centre for failing to maintain law and order in Delhi, citing recent security lapses and traffic congestion.

AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj's remarks

AAP questions Centre on Delhi's law and order

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:51 pm Oct 21, 2024

What's the story The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government for its failure to maintain law and order in Delhi. AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the Centre has failed to control the rising gang wars and shootings in the national capital. "If the BJP's Centre is not capable of handling law and order of Delhi city, how will it secure borders of the country?" he asked.

Report card demand

AAP demands report card on Delhi's law and order

Bharadwaj also asked the BJP to release a report card of steps taken in the last 10 years to improve Delhi's law and order. He cited a recent attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Ganderbal district, where terrorists killed a doctor and six migrant laborers. "The BJP-led Centre has completely failed and exposed," he alleged, adding that the Centre has failed to handle security in J&K.

Security concerns

AAP highlights traffic congestion, security lapses in Delhi

Apart from security issues, Bharadwaj also pointed out traffic congestion problems in Delhi. He alleged that the Centre has failed to address these issues. The AAP also cited a recent blast near a school in Delhi as proof of worsening safety conditions. Chief Minister Atishi reiterated these sentiments on social media, saying this incident exposes the "crumbling" law and order situation under the BJP-led central government.

Counter-accusations

BJP accuses AAP of 'playing politics' with security issues

Reacting to these allegations, BJP senior leader Vijender Gupta accused the AAP of "playing politics" with security issues. He called Atishi's statements "irresponsible" attempts to cover up her own failures. The blast near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar damaged property but didn't injure anyone. Forensic experts found suspicious white powder from the spot, which is being examined.

Leadership criticism

AAP criticizes Lt Governor's absence following blast

Delhi Cabinet Minister Bharadwaj also slammed Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena for his absence after the blast. He questioned Saxena's priorities, pointing out that he was present at less critical incidents like road blockages. The AAP alleges that under the BJP's watch, Delhi has witnessed an increase in violent incidents such as gang-related extortion and shootings. They asked the BJP to prioritize public safety over political disputes with the elected government in Delhi.