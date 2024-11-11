Summarize Simplifying... In short Karnataka Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan has sparked controversy with a racially charged comment against Janata Dal (Secular) party leader, Kumaraswamy, leading to widespread criticism.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju joined the condemnation, likening Khan's remark to past offensive comments about various ethnic groups.

This isn't the first time Khan has made such remarks, and he also recently accused Kumaraswamy of not needing Muslim votes, further fueling the dispute.

Karnataka minister's 'racist' comment against Kumaraswamy sparks row

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:12 pm Nov 11, 202405:12 pm

What's the story Karnataka Minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan has faced backlash for making a racially insensitive remark against Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy. The controversy started when Khan called Kumaraswamy "Kaaliya," a term widely criticized as racist and derogatory, at a campaign rally in Channapatna. He made the comment while speaking about Congress candidate CP Yogeeshwara's decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over internal differences in Congress.

Political backlash

JD(S) condemns Khan's remark, demands his removal

The Janata Dal (Secular) party, headed by Kumaraswamy, has vehemently criticized Khan's statement. Calling it a "new low in political discourse," they sought accountability from leaders who resort to such language. The JD(S) also raised questions on the complexion of other Congress leaders, such as Mallikarjun Kharge and HC Mahadevappa. In a social media post, they wrote, "Dismiss such a low mentality person from the Cabinet immediately."

National criticism

Union Minister Rijiju echoes JD(S)'s condemnation of Khan

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju also joined the chorus of voices condemning Khan's statement. He called it racist and likened it to past controversial comments on South Indians and other ethnic groups. "I strongly deplore Congress Minister Zameer Ahmed calling Union Minister & Ex CM of Karnataka Sh. Kumaraswamy as 'Kaalia Kumaraswamy.' This is a racist remark, same as Rahul Gandhi's adviser calling South Indians look like Africans, North East as Chinese, North Indians as Arabs," he said.

Ongoing dispute

Khan's past controversies and new allegations

This isn't the first time Khan has made such comments about Kumaraswamy's skin color. A similar incident took place three years ago, making it a pattern of racially charged remarks from the minister. Apart from the derogatory comment, Khan also alleged Kumaraswamy didn't need Muslim votes. He played an audio clip purportedly of Kumaraswamy making such statements and accused him of trying to buy Muslim votes.