Kaur was arrested on Wednesday

Punjab BJP expels Satkar Kaur, arrested in drug peddling case

By Tanya Shrivastava 06:06 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Punjab has expelled its leader and former Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), Satkar Kaur, after her arrest in a drug trafficking case. Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Sarin announced the expulsion on Thursday. Sarin said the decision was taken under the directions of Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar.

Kaur and nephew arrested for alleged drug trafficking

Kaur, who was the MLA of Ferozepur Rural from 2017 to 2022, was arrested on Wednesday along with her nephew, Jaskeerat Singh. The two were allegedly caught trying to peddle over 100gm of heroin in Mohali's Kharar area. A total of 128gm of heroin was recovered from them during the arrest, police reports said.

Kaur's political journey and expulsion from BJP

