What Kejriwal said was AAP's 'biggest lesson' from Haryana defeat

What's the story Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the "biggest lesson" from the Haryana Assembly elections is that one should never be overconfident in polls. The AAP, which contested 89 of the 90 seats in Haryana, failed to win a single seat. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), however, is set to form the government for a third consecutive term as it is leading in 50 seats.

Kejriwal's campaign promises fall flat in Haryana

"No election should be taken lightly. Each election and each seat is tough," Kejriwal said, addressing a gathering of the AAP municipal councilors. During the poll campaign, Kejriwal had confidently asserted that no government would be formed in Haryana without the AAP's support. Notably, this is a huge setback for the AAP and it comes just month ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.

AAP's solo run in Haryana ends without a win

To recall, the AAP had to go it alone in these elections after it failed to strike a pre-poll alliance with the Congress over seat distribution. The party contested independently on 89 seats after its demand for nine seats was rejected by the Congress. Since the beginning, the AAP candidates trailed behind their BJP and Congress opponents across almost all constituencies.

AAP secures a surprise win in Jammu and Kashmir

Unlike its performance in Haryana, the AAP pulled off a surprise win in Jammu and Kashmir. Mehraj Malik, who had led the party to its first-ever election win in local body polls in December 2020, won the Doda seat. The seat has traditionally alternated between the National Conference and Congress since 1962 but was last won by BJP's Shakti Raj in 2014.

AAP now shifts focus to upcoming Delhi elections

After the Haryana results, Kejriwal and his party are now gearing up for the Delhi Assembly Elections due in February 2025. "We need to work hard. There should be no infighting... We need to ensure that cleanliness is maintained in our respective areas. If this is done, we will surely win the elections... Our main goal should be to win the elections," Kejriwal said on Tuesday.