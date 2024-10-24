Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has accused the DMK of sharing an incomplete map of India and fostering division, demanding an apology from DMK chief, MK Stalin.

DMK's NRI wing posted the map on X

BJP accuses DMK of sharing India's 'incomplete' map, demands apology

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:27 pm Oct 24, 202401:27 pm

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Tamil Nadu has accused the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) of sharing a map of India that allegedly excludes Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Aksai Chin. The controversy erupted after the DMK's Non-Resident Indian (NRI) wing posted the map on social media platform X. The BJP's Tamil Nadu unit expressed its outrage in a post on X, stating, "DMK stands exposed as the loyal ally of India's enemies."

BJP alleges DMK of 'harbouring secessionist values'

The BJP also accused the DMK of "harboring secessionist values" and "sowing unrest by deepening the North-South divide." The post further alleged that the DMK had previously engaged in anti-national activities, including placing a Chinese flag on an ISRO rocket. H Raja, a BJP leader and state coordination committee chief, criticized Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin for expecting national pride from his party.

BJP demands apology from DMK chief MK Stalin

The BJP has demanded an unconditional apology from Stalin for what they called a "disgraceful and shameful act." They sought national unity to protect India's integrity from such actions. The party stressed the need for the country to unite in calling out the DMK for its "dangerous affiliations" and reaffirming its commitment to protect India's sovereignty against all threats.