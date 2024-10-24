Summarize Simplifying... In short Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, the Wayanad bypoll candidate, has declared an annual income of ₹46.39 lakh for 2023-24.

01:02 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra filed her nomination for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypolls on Wednesday. The bypoll will be held on November 13, to fill the vacancy left by her brother Rahul Gandhi. According to her election affidavit, Vadra has a net worth of around ₹12 crore. This comprises movable assets worth over ₹4.24 crore and immovable property worth ₹7.74 crore.

Financial details

Vadra's income and investments revealed

For the Financial Year 2023-24, Vadra has declared an annual income of ₹46.39 lakh, down from ₹47.21 lakh the previous year. She has invested in mutual funds worth ₹2.24 crore, particularly 13,200 units of Franklin India Flexi Cap-Growth. She also has a PPF account with State Bank of India (SBI) with ₹17.38 lakh as of September 30, 2024.

Property details

Vadra's property investments and personal assets

The Vadra affidavit also shows that she has invested heavily in property, including a purchase worth over ₹1.09 crore and construction costs of ₹5.05 crore. She inherited immovable assets worth ₹2.10 crore from her family. Her personal assets include a Honda CRV car worth ₹8 lakh, gifted by her husband Robert Vadra, along with gold worth ₹1.15 crore and silver worth ₹29 lakh.

Joint ownership

Vadra's joint property ownership and husband's net worth

Additionally, Vadra co-owns two plots of agricultural land in Delhi's Sultanpur Mehrauli village with her brother Rahul, worth ₹2.1 crore. She also owns a house in Shimla worth ₹5.63 crore. While she doesn't own shares, her husband Robert Vadra has a diverse portfolio, including shares from companies like Usha Martin and Infosys. Robert's net worth is declared at ₹65.5 crore, including movable assets worth ₹37.9 crore and immovable assets worth ₹27.64 crore.