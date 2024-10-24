Summarize Simplifying... In short The BJP has accused the Congress of disrespecting senior leader Kharge during Priyanka Gandhi's nomination filing for the Wayanad constituency.

BJP's Chandrasekhar suggested that Kharge was excluded because he's not part of the Gandhi family, implying this might reflect how Rahul Gandhi treats the Dalit community.

However, social media images show Kharge with Sonia and Rahul Gandhi during the nomination, and further clarification from both parties is awaited.

BJP shared a video on Wednesday

'Kharge insulted at Priyanka's nomination filing...': BJP

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:02 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday released a video showing Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge looking through the door of the room where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was submitting her nomination papers for Wayanad. BJP leader Rajeev Chandrasekhar criticized the Congress party, alleging a lack of respect towards Kharge in the incident.

Disrespect alleged

BJP leader questions Congress's treatment of Kharge

Chandrasekhar wrote on his X account, "Where were you @kharge Saheb? When first family Priyanka Vadra ji was filing her nomination as Cong candidate for #Wayanad Kept outside - bcoz hes not family." He went on to comment on how self-respect and dignity was sacrificed at the hands of Sonia family. The BJP India handle also posted the 30-second video, implying Kharge's exclusion during Gandhi's nomination filing is how Rahul Gandhi might treat Dalit community.

Awaiting clarification

Congress's response to allegations awaited

However, pictures doing rounds on social media platforms show Kharge seated with senior Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul during the nomination process. A comment from a Congress spokesperson is still awaited to address these allegations. The BJP has not yet provided any further details or context for the video they shared.