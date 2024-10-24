Summarize Simplifying... In short In a candid moment, Rahul Gandhi, a prominent Congress member, endorsed his sister, Priyanka Gandhi, as a potential MP for Wayanad.

The video was posted on X on Wednesday

By Tanya Shrivastava 12:05 pm Oct 24, 2024

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has posted a candid video in which he is seen discussing with his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra about the latter's nomination for the Wayanad by-poll. In the clip, Rahul is asked if he thinks Priyanka would make a better Member of Parliament (MP) for Wayanad than him. To this, he responds, "It's a tough question," before quickly adding light-heartely, "I don't think so." The video was posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday.

The video captures a light-hearted moment between the Gandhi siblings and other Congress members. When asked who he would choose as Wayanad's MP besides himself, Rahul chose Priyanka. He justified his choice by stating, "Not because I like her or I am very fond of her and love her very much. But she will actually do a good job." He further praised her attention to detail and dedication toward work.

Rahul also sought support for Priyanka in the upcoming by-poll. He emphasized his deep relationship with Wayanad, saying it can't be expressed in words but through action. He said Wayanad is special for having "two MPs," one official and one unofficial, who will work together for the constituency's interests.