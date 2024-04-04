Next Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad on Wednesday

Rahul Gandhi's poll affidavit: Assets worth ₹20crore, 18 criminal cases

What's the story

What's the story Congress leader Rahul Gandhi filed his nomination for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections in Wayanad, Kerala, on Wednesday. The election affidavit revealed that he has 18 criminal cases pending against him, most of which are defamation cases. These include a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offenses Act (POCSO) for allegedly disclosing a rape victim's family members' identities in a social media post. The affidavit also details his source of income and the assets he owns.

Movable assets

Detailed breakdown of Gandhi's movable assets

It shows Gandhi has assets worth ₹20 crore. The 53-year-old does not own any vehicles or residential properties, but his movable and immovable assets are valued at ₹9.24 crore and ₹11.15 crore, respectively. His movable assets include a diverse range of investments, such as cash, bank deposits, stock market investments, mutual funds, gold bonds, and jewelry, among others.

Bank balance

Gandhi's bank balance

Gandhi has two savings accounts, one at the State Bank of India (SBI) and another at the HDFC Bank. He has a total bank balance of ₹26,25,157 across two accounts and has ₹55,000 cash in hand. He owns shares and bonds worth ₹4,33,60,519 in various firms. His investments in mutual funds total ₹3,81,33,572 (Net Assets Value). Aside from this, Gandhi has invested ₹15,21,740 in sovereign gold bonds.

Immovable assets

Overview of Gandhi's immovable assets and liabilities

In terms of immovable assets, Gandhi co-owns agricultural land in Delhi's Mehrauli with his sister, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, a property they inherited. He also owns an office space in Gurugram, which he purchased and valued at over ₹9 crore. The affidavit reveals liabilities approximating ₹49.7 lakh for Gandhi, generated from various sources such as rent, MP's salary, royalties, bank interest, bond dividends, and capital gains from mutual funds and shares.

Legal cases

Gandhi up against Annie Raja, K Surendran

This election, Gandhi will go against the Communist Party of India (CPI)'s Annie Raja and BJP state chief K Surendran. Surendran has held the position of BJP state unit president since 2020. He is known for leading the BJP's protests against the admission of women into Sabarimala several years ago. The 2024 Lok Sabha elections will begin on April 19 and the results will be announced on June 4.