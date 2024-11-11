Summarize Simplifying... In short The MVA coalition in Maharashtra has released its election manifesto, promising financial aid for women, debt waivers for farmers, and allowances for unemployed graduates.

The manifesto also includes health insurance for families, price control measures, and welfare initiatives for sanitation workers.

The election, set against a heated political contest with the BJP-led alliance, will take place on November 20.

MVA releases manifesto for Maharashtra assembly polls

Maharashtra polls: MVA promises ₹3,000 monthly for women, cylinders

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:05 pm Nov 11, 202404:05 pm

What's the story The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has released its manifesto for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The document, titled "Maharashtranama," was released by Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge in Mumbai. It details a series of welfare measures aimed at women, youth, farmers and underprivileged communities.

Women's welfare

MVA's manifesto promises significant benefits for women

Among other things, the MVA's manifesto promises a monthly financial aid of ₹3,000 to women under the Mahalaxmi scheme and free bus travel. It also promises six cooking gas cylinders a year at a subsidized rate of ₹500 each. Further, the manifesto promises free cervical cancer vaccines to girls aged 9 to 16 and two optional leave days to female employees during menstruation.

Farmers and youth

MVA manifesto outlines measures for farmers and youth

For farmers, the MVA promises a debt waiver of up to ₹3 lakh and a ₹50,000 incentive for timely loan repayment. The manifesto also includes plans for a caste-based census and removal of the 50% ceiling on reservations to increase opportunities for underprivileged communities. For the youth, it pledges a monthly allowance of ₹4,000 for unemployed educated graduates and diploma holders.

Health and economy

MVA commits to health insurance and price control measures

The MVA manifesto also promises to give every family health insurance cover of ₹25 lakh, on the lines of a scheme launched by Ashok Gehlot's government in Rajasthan. It promises free medicines and steps to control prices of essential commodities. The MVA promises to set up a Youth Commission and a welfare corporation for sanitation workers, restore Old Pension Scheme for government employees, and monthly waivers on electricity bills.

Election strategy

MVA's vision and political context of manifesto release

Kharge stressed that the MVA's vision rests on five pillars: agriculture and rural development, industry and employment, urban development, environment, and public welfare. The coalition includes Congress, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). The manifesto release comes as the political contest with the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti alliance heats up. Voting for the 288-seat Maharashtra Assembly will be held on November 20 and results will be declared on November 23.