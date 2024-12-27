Maharashtra: Sarpanch injured after car attacked with petrol-filled condom
Namdeo Nikam, a sarpanch from Mesai Jawalga in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, was injured after his SUV was attacked by four unidentified men. The incident took place around 10:00pm on Thursday in Tuljapur. The attackers, who were on motorcycles, first threw eggs at the vehicle's windshield before shattering it with a cement block modified to act as a hammer. They then hurled a condom filled with petrol inside the SUV and splashed more fuel on it.
Police register case, launch investigation into attack
After the attack on Nikam's vehicle, Tuljapur police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 110 for attempted culpable homicide. The case is against four unidentified individuals on the basis of Nikam's complaint. During his interaction with the police, Nikam revealed he resides in Pune and visits Mesai Jawalga two to three times weekly. He also said he has no known enemies in the village.
Attack on sarpanch amid tensions over recent murder
The attack on Nikam comes amid heightened tensions after the recent abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, another sarpanch from Massajog village in Beed district. The opposition has accused Walmik Karad, an aide to state minister Dhananjay Munde, of orchestrating Deshmukh's murder. Investigations into both incidents are underway.