Summarize Simplifying... In short A sarpanch in Maharashtra, Nikam, was injured after his car was attacked with a petrol-filled condom.

This incident occurred amidst rising tensions following the recent abduction and murder of another sarpanch, Santosh Deshmukh, from a nearby village.

The police are investigating both incidents, with four unidentified individuals being the prime suspects in Nikam's attack. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident took place on Thursday night

Maharashtra: Sarpanch injured after car attacked with petrol-filled condom

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:22 pm Dec 27, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Namdeo Nikam, a sarpanch from Mesai Jawalga in Maharashtra's Dharashiv district, was injured after his SUV was attacked by four unidentified men. The incident took place around 10:00pm on Thursday in Tuljapur. The attackers, who were on motorcycles, first threw eggs at the vehicle's windshield before shattering it with a cement block modified to act as a hammer. They then hurled a condom filled with petrol inside the SUV and splashed more fuel on it.

Legal proceedings

Police register case, launch investigation into attack

After the attack on Nikam's vehicle, Tuljapur police have registered a case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) section 110 for attempted culpable homicide. The case is against four unidentified individuals on the basis of Nikam's complaint. During his interaction with the police, Nikam revealed he resides in Pune and visits Mesai Jawalga two to three times weekly. He also said he has no known enemies in the village.

Unresolved crime

Attack on sarpanch amid tensions over recent murder

The attack on Nikam comes amid heightened tensions after the recent abduction and murder of Santosh Deshmukh, another sarpanch from Massajog village in Beed district. The opposition has accused Walmik Karad, an aide to state minister Dhananjay Munde, of orchestrating Deshmukh's murder. Investigations into both incidents are underway.