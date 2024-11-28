Summarize Simplifying... In short The Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena, and NCP, suffered a defeat in Maharashtra, winning only 48 seats.

'Congress's overconfidence cost us...': Uddhav Thackeray's team on Maharashtra rout

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:39 pm Nov 28, 2024

What's the story The Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti alliance has won the Maharashtra state elections in a historic fashion, winning 230 out of 288 seats in the Assembly. This is the biggest win for a pre-poll alliance in over 50 years. The BJP alone bagged 132 seats, while its allies, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), won 57 and 41 seats respectively.

Election results

MVA coalition lags behind with 48 seats

In stark contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition—made up of the Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Sharad Pawar's NCP—could only manage to win 48 seats. Shiv Sena (UBT)'s Ambadas Danve blamed the Congress's "overconfidence" and its handling of seat-sharing talks for the dismal performance. He opined that if Uddhav Thackeray had been projected as the Chief Minister candidate, their results could have been better.

Overconfidence blamed

Congress's premature confidence criticized

Danve also slammed the Congress for being overconfident too soon, saying, "They were getting ready with suit and tie even before the results." Meanwhile, Congress leader G Parameshwara pointed to the internal disarray in the MVA as a reason behind their loss. He said Pawar's and Thackeray's groups didn't campaign well together.

Political dominance

BJP emerges as leading political force in Maharashtra

The election result has cemented BJP's position as the preeminent political force in Maharashtra, completing a decades-old plan of late BJP leader Pramod Mahajan. The party has gradually distanced itself from coalition politics to dominate regional parties like Shiv Sena and NCP. The development is similar to what has happened in other states where BJP has established supremacy over regional allies, leaving opposition parties in Maharashtra with questions.

Power shift

Former ally acknowledges BJP's dominant position

Meanwhile, Eknath Shinde, a former ally turned Thackeray's rival, accepted BJP's supremacy by deferring to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the decision of who will be the Chief Minister. BJP's plan was to exploit ideological differences in regional parties and use state power to weaken opponents. This development is similar to Gujarat where BJP faces little resistance from regional players.