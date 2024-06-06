Next Article

Ajit Pawar faction's MLAs in talks with Sharad Pawar's camp

By Chanshimla Varah 05:15 pm Jun 06, 202405:15 pm

What's the story Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls, approximately 10-15 MLAs from Ajit Pawar's faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are reportedly in contact with Sharad Pawar's camp. This development follows a disappointing Lok Sabha election result for Ajit's NCP, which secured only one seat. NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) state president Jayant Patil confirmed that several leaders were in touch with them, but did not specify any party.

Cabinet changes

Cabinet expansion considered amid political upheaval

To appease dissatisfied leaders in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is reportedly considering a cabinet expansion. This comes after Deputy Chief Minister Ajit convened a meeting with senior party leaders to discuss their poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, reports of MLAs from Ajit faction reaching out to Sharad's camp have been dismissed as "fake" by the former.

Political realignments

Ajit Pawar's faction MLAs seek reconnection with Sharad Pawar

A report by the Times of India also claimed that some MLAs from Ajit's NCP are seeking to reconnect with Sharad's party ahead of the state assembly poll. "Nearly 18 to 19 MLAs (of Ajit Pawar camp) are interested in returning to the party. But for those who stayed with Sharad Pawar in difficult times are important to him and would remain the party's priority," the TOI report quoted Karjat-Jamkhed MLA Rohit Pawar as saying on Wednesday.

Election aftermath

Lok Sabha election results stir political landscape

The Maharashtra Lok Sabha results were a blow to the ruling Mahayuti alliance, which won just 17 seats of the 48 Lok Sabha seats. The opposition, Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), on the other hand, secured 30 seats. Following the defeat, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis offered to resign on Wednesday, taking responsibility for the party's performance in the elections. However, sources indicate that no decision has been made, and Fadnavis is likely to remain as deputy chief minister.

Election setbacks

Ajit's faction faces setback in Lok Sabha elections

Ajit's NCP contested four Lok Sabha seats but only succeeded in Raigad. Among those who lost was his wife, Sunetra Pawar. She was defeated by Sharad's daughter, Supriya Sule, from the Baramati Lok Sabha seat by over 1,50,000 votes. This defeat follows last year's rebellion by Ajit against his uncle Sharad, which led to a split in the NCP. Ajit later joined the ruling BJP-Shiv Sena alliance with some other MLAs and was appointed deputy CM.