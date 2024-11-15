Summarize Simplifying... In short On November 15, 2024, banks and schools across India will be closed in observance of Guru Nanak Jayanti.

However, digital banking services and ATMs will remain operational for urgent transactions.

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:29 am Nov 15, 202410:29 am

What's the story India is celebrating Guru Nanak Jayanti on Friday. The public holiday marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji—the founder of Sikhism. The day also falls on Kartika Purnima and is a major cultural and spiritual occasion across the nation. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday schedule, banks in various Indian states will be closed on this day.

Bank holiday

RBI announces bank closures on Guru Nanak Jayanti

The RBI has said that banks in states such as Mizoram, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chandigarh, Uttarakhand, Telangana, Arunachal Pradesh, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), Uttar Pradesh (UP), New Delhi (ND), Chhattisgarh (CG), Jharkhand (JH), Himachal Pradesh (HP) and West Bengal will remain closed on November 15. This closure is part of the RBI's holiday schedule which takes into account national and state-specific events along with regular weekend closures.

Online accessibility

Digital banking services to remain operational

Despite the closure of physical bank branches on November 15, customers can still avail themselves of financial services through ATMs and digital banking platforms. Online transactions will continue to remain operational to cater to urgent banking needs. This way, services are available even on holidays when physical branches may remain shut due to observances like Guru Nanak Jayanti or Kartika Purnima.

School holiday

Schools to observe holiday on Guru Nanak Jayanti

Along with bank closures, schools across India will also remain closed on November 15 on the occasion of Guru Nanak Gurpurab. The gazetted holiday enables families to attend religious gatherings and community events celebrating Guru Nanak's legacy. In Punjab, in particular, schools will also remain closed on November 16 to observe the martyrdom of revolutionary leader Kartar Singh Sarabha.

Holiday categorization

RBI categorizes holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act

The RBI classifies holidays into three categories under the Negotiable Instruments Act which governs public holidays such as Guru Nanak Jayanti. However, since these holidays may differ regionally, customers must check with local branches if they are planning to visit them in person on these dates. This is to ensure that their banking activities are not disrupted due to unexpected closures.