Summarize Simplifying... In short Siddique, a prominent political figure, was attacked during a Dussehra procession, with security lapses leaving him vulnerable.

Two assailants have been arrested, while one remains at large, with the police confident of his imminent capture.

Siddique's political career, starting from the grassroots in South Mumbai, is now overshadowed by his connections to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, raising concerns about criminal influence in politics. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Baba Siddique was shot dead in Mumbai on October 12

'Bullets hit me, I won't survive...I'll die': Siddique's last words

By Tanya Shrivastava 03:02 pm Oct 17, 202403:02 pm

What's the story Former Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Baba Siddique was gunned down outside his son's office in Bandra, Mumbai on October 12. The attack was executed by three heavily armed assailants, who had been following Siddique's movements for months. After being shot twice in the chest, Siddique reportedly said, "Bullets hit me, I won't survive. I will die."

Plot details

Assassination plot and security lapses revealed

The assailants, Gurmel Baljit Singh, Dharmaraj Kashyap, and Shivkumar Gautam from Uttar Pradesh, had rented a room in Kurla to execute their plan. They intended to use a Dussehra procession and fireworks as a cover for the attack. Despite being under Y-category security protection, Siddique was exposed due to lapses in security, reports said. When the shooting happened, only one police guard was with him who was incapacitated by the attackers using pepper spray.

Investigation progress

Arrests made, investigation continues

Two of the shooters, Singh and Kashyap, were arrested soon after the attack while Gautam is still at large. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is confident that Gautam will be arrested soon. The police recovered two Glock automatic pistols and 28 live rounds from the suspects. The shooters claimed they were contracted to kill both Siddique and his son Zeeshan, receiving ₹50,000 each upfront for the hit.

Political career

Siddique's political journey and gangster connection

Siddique started his political career from scratch in South Mumbai, joining the National Students Union of India (NSUI) in 1977. He later became the president of the Mumbai Youth Congress in 1988 and served as an MLA from Bandra West assembly constituency for three terms since 1999. The involvement of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang in Siddique's murder has raised concerns due to their criminal connections and past activities, including an incident involving Bollywood actor Salman Khan.