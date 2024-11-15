Summarize Simplifying... In short A tragic accident in Dehradun resulted in the death of six students, including Guneet Singh, Kamakshi Singhal, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Atul Agrawal, and Kunal Kukreja.

The group was returning from a party when their car, seen speeding in CCTV footage, collided with a truck, ripping off the car's roof.

Despite a local businessman's attempt to alert the police about the dangerous driving, no action was taken prior to the crash. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Dehradun accident: 6 students killed; why no complaints filed yet

By Tanya Shrivastava 10:26 am Nov 15, 202410:26 am

What's the story A road accident in Dehradun has left six people, including three women, dead. The accident took place early Tuesday morning at ONGC Chowk when a speeding Innova car rammed into the rear of a container truck. All the victims were aged under 25 and died on the spot. Siddhesh Agrawal, the only survivor, is currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Investigation underway

No complaints filed by victims' families, police seek legal advice

Inspector KC Bhatt of Cantt police station said no complaints have been lodged by the victims' families so far. "We have not received any complaint from the family members of the victims that could warrant case registration," Bhatt said. The police are now seeking advice from legal experts to decide on the way forward as preliminary investigations indicate the truck driver wasn't at fault.

Accident analysis

CCTV footage reveals details of Dehradun accident

The severity of the accident was highlighted by reports that the car's roof was ripped off on impact, decapitating two passengers. CCTV footage examined by police showed the MUV moving at a normal speed through several areas before suddenly accelerating near ONGC Chowk. The footage also showed that the truck was moving at a normal speed when it was hit from behind by the speeding car.

Accident details

Victims were returning from a party, eyewitness reports speeding

The dead include Guneet Singh, Kamakshi Singhal, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Atul Agrawal—all from Dehradun—and Kunal Kukreja from Chamba. They were reportedly returning from a party hosted by Siddhesh Agrawal before the accident. A local businessman claimed to have seen the MUV speeding on Rajpur Road, shortly before the crash, and tried alerting police about its dangerous driving. Despite his efforts, no action was taken, reports said.