Dehradun accident: 6 students killed; why no complaints filed yet
A road accident in Dehradun has left six people, including three women, dead. The accident took place early Tuesday morning at ONGC Chowk when a speeding Innova car rammed into the rear of a container truck. All the victims were aged under 25 and died on the spot. Siddhesh Agrawal, the only survivor, is currently hospitalized in critical condition.
No complaints filed by victims' families, police seek legal advice
Inspector KC Bhatt of Cantt police station said no complaints have been lodged by the victims' families so far. "We have not received any complaint from the family members of the victims that could warrant case registration," Bhatt said. The police are now seeking advice from legal experts to decide on the way forward as preliminary investigations indicate the truck driver wasn't at fault.
CCTV footage reveals details of Dehradun accident
The severity of the accident was highlighted by reports that the car's roof was ripped off on impact, decapitating two passengers. CCTV footage examined by police showed the MUV moving at a normal speed through several areas before suddenly accelerating near ONGC Chowk. The footage also showed that the truck was moving at a normal speed when it was hit from behind by the speeding car.
Victims were returning from a party, eyewitness reports speeding
The dead include Guneet Singh, Kamakshi Singhal, Navya Goyal, Rishabh Jain, Atul Agrawal—all from Dehradun—and Kunal Kukreja from Chamba. They were reportedly returning from a party hosted by Siddhesh Agrawal before the accident. A local businessman claimed to have seen the MUV speeding on Rajpur Road, shortly before the crash, and tried alerting police about its dangerous driving. Despite his efforts, no action was taken, reports said.