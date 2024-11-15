Summarize Simplifying... In short Under the new GRAP Stage III in Delhi, non-essential construction and certain vehicles are banned to combat pollution, with exceptions for national security and healthcare projects.

The government is also considering online classes for children up to Class V due to worsening air quality.

The Supreme Court is set to hear a plea for urgent pollution control measures, as nearly a third of the city's pollution originates from within its borders.

Stage III of the GRAP has been implemented

Explained: What's allowed, what's not under GRAP 3 in Delhi

By Tanya Shrivastava 09:16 am Nov 15, 202409:16 am

What's the story The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has implemented Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) as Delhi's air quality worsens. The city's Air Quality Index (AQI) has skyrocketed to a whopping 428, the worst in India. The four-tiered GRAP is implemented to tackle rising air pollution levels, with Stage III coming into force when AQI values lie between 401 and 450.

Pollution measures

GRAP Stage III restrictions target construction, vehicles

Under the new GRAP Stage III, all non-essential construction and demolition activities are banned. However, projects essential for national security, healthcare, and certain public infrastructure are exempted. BS-III petrol and BS-IV diesel vehicles are also banned in Delhi and parts of the National Capital Region (NCR)—Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Noida. Diesel generator sets can be used only for emergency purposes.

Pollution control

Additional restrictions and potential school closures

The restrictions under GRAP Stage III also apply to stone crushers and mining activities in the NCR. However, non-polluting construction activities such as plumbing and electrical works are allowed. With the air quality worsening, the government is considering stopping physical classes for children up to Class V and moving them online. Environment Minister Gopal Rai has blamed this poor air quality on calm winds and lower temperatures trapping pollutants.

Legal intervention

Supreme Court to hear plea on pollution control

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear a plea on November 18 seeking measures to curb pollution in Delhi on an urgent basis. The court had earlier noted that living in a pollution-free environment is a fundamental right under Article 21 of the Constitution. According to data, 30.34% of pollution comes from within Delhi, while 34.97% is from surrounding NCR areas and beyond.

Pollution response

CAQM's response to persistent hazardous pollution levels

The CAQM had earlier termed the dense smog an "episodic event" but has now opted for stricter measures owing to continued hazardous levels. The GRAP was last implemented at Stage II in October when AQI crossed 300. The plan is usually implemented during winters and moves through four stages according to AQI ranges: 'Poor' (201-300), 'Very Poor' (301-400), 'Severe' (401-450), and 'Severe Plus' (above 450).