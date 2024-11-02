Summarize Simplifying... In short Despite a firecracker ban during Diwali, Delhi's air quality index (AQI) soared to 'very poor' levels at 359, making it the world's most polluted city.

Data showed that 32 out of 40 monitoring stations in Delhi reported 'very poor' air quality, with areas like Alipur, Ashok Vihar, and Rohini recording high pollution levels.

Although PM2.5 levels were slightly lower than last year, PM10 levels saw an 11% increase.

Anand Vihar recorded an AQI of 382

Delhi's air quality remains 'very poor;' AQI surpasses 320

By Chanshimla Varah 09:46 am Nov 02, 202409:46 am

What's the story The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) has rated Delhi's air quality "very poor" on Saturday morning. Anand Vihar recorded an alarming Air Quality Index (AQI) of 382. Vivek Vihar and Indira Gandhi International Airport recorded AQIs of 322 and 342 respectively. Smoke and smog shrouded the city, especially around Akshardham Temple, reducing visibility and posing health risks.

Ban violation

Diwali firecracker ban ignored, AQI peaks at 339

Despite the citywide ban on firecrackers during Diwali, many residents flouted the restrictions. By Friday morning after Diwali, Delhi's AQI had plunged to "very poor" levels at 359, making Delhi the world's most polluted city at the time, followed by Lahore and Beijing. By noon, the AQI had improved to 354. This is a stark contrast to Thursday's AQI of 328 recorded at 4:00pm before fireworks started around 6:00pm and continued past midnight.

Twitter Post

Visuals from Lodhi Road

Pollution levels

32 monitoring stations report 'very poor' air quality

Data revealed that 32 of Delhi's 40 monitoring stations recorded "very poor" air quality. Areas like Alipur, Ashok Vihar, and Rohini also recorded high pollution levels. PM2.5 levels were 4% lower than last year's Diwali, while PM10 levels were 11% higher. The Delhi Pollution Control Committee said PM2.5 levels peaked at midnight with figures such as 1,853mg/m3 in Vivek Vihar and an hourly peak of 1,527mg/m3 near Lajpat Nagar.