Delhi's air quality is suffering, with areas like Alipur and Patparganj recording very poor Air Quality Index (AQI) levels of 372 and 373 respectively.

Unfavorable weather conditions and stubble burning in nearby states are exacerbating the situation.

Unfavorable weather conditions and stubble burning in nearby states are exacerbating the situation.

In response, the government has implemented measures such as banning the use of coal and firewood in eateries, and requesting a halt to diesel bus services from neighboring states.

Delhi's air quality plunged to very poor levels on Wednesday

Delhi air pollution: Which areas have worst AQI

By Chanshimla Varah 03:31 pm Oct 23, 202403:31 pm

What's the story Delhi's air quality plunged to "very poor" levels, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) hitting 363 on Wednesday morning. Many parts of the city even grazed "severe" levels of pollution. Jahangirpuri recorded a shocking AQI of 418, while Vivek Vihar and Anand Vihar recorded 407 and 402, respectively. Sonia Vihar and Wazirpur were on the verge of entering the "severe" category with AQIs close to 400.

Some areas record 'poor' air quality, residents voice concerns

Alipur followed closely, recording a "very poor" category, with AQI at 372. Ashok Vihar recorded AQI of 359, Dwarka-Sector 8 at 367, Najafgarh at 342, Narela at 357, Nehru Nagar at 365, Okhla Phase 2 at 346, Patparganj at 373, and Punjabi Bagh at 365. Some of the regions that registered better AQI in comparison were Vasundhara in Ghaziabad and Knowledge Park in Noida, which recorded an AQI of 202. Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Patparganj recorded 216 and 229, respectively.

Unfavorable weather conditions exacerbate Delhi's pollution woes

The minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 20.5 degrees Celsius, three notches below the average for this time of the year. The humidity level remained high at 83% at 8:00am. These adverse weather conditions, along with stubble burning in neighboring states, are worsening the city's air quality. Amid these challenges, the Commission for Air Quality Management has implemented GRAP Stage II measures.

Government implements measures to combat pollution

GRAP Stage II prohibits the use of coal and firewood, including tandoors in hotels, restaurants, and open diners, as well as diesel generators (except for emergency and essential services). The Delhi government has also requested neighboring states to halt diesel bus services to the city as part of their all-encompassing plan to tackle this environmental crisis.