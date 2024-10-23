IMD issues yellow alert for heavy rains in these states
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in several Indian states on Wednesday. The warning comes as Cyclone Dana is expected to make landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra port from late Thursday to early Friday. IMD Senior Scientist Umashankar Das has predicted that the cyclone will attain speeds of 100-110km/h, gusting up to 220km/h.
Cyclone Dana prompts heavy rainfall alert in east India
The IMD has forecast extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas over Odisha and Gangetic West Bengal on Friday and Saturday. Several districts in these regions, including Baleswar, Mayurbhanj, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsingpur Kendujhar, Jajpur, Cuttack and Dhenkanal are likely to witness heavy to very heavy rains. Parts of Gangetic West Bengal such as South and North 24 Parganas, East and West Medinipur are also likely to witness extremely heavy rainfall.
South India braces for heavy rains due to Cyclone Dana
In South India, isolated heavy rains are predicted over South Interior Karnataka on Wednesday. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala and Mahe are likely to witness similar weather conditions on Thursday and Friday. Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam may witness heavy rains on Saturday. The IMD's forecast suggests that these regions should brace for possible weather disruptions due to the approaching cyclone.
Northeast India on alert for heavy rains
For Northeast India, isolated heavy rains are predicted over Arunachal Pradesh on Wednesday. Assam & Meghalaya along with Nagaland, Manipur Mizoram and Tripura are expected to receive heavy rainfall on Thursday and Friday. This weather update from the IMD indicates that these regions should also prepare for possible disruptions due to Cyclone Dana's landfall and subsequent rainfall.
Foggy mornings expected in Punjab amid cyclone alert
Along with heavy rainfall warnings, areas such as Punjab in Central and Northwest India could witness shallow to moderate fog on Thursday and Friday mornings. This weather update is a reminder for residents in the region to be cautious while traveling in the foggy weather. The IMD is closely monitoring Cyclone Dana's movement and its effect on weather across different parts of India.