In an effort to combat worsening air pollution, Delhi's authorities have doubled parking fees and implemented other measures under the GRAP-II initiative.

These include regulating diesel generators, increasing public transport frequency, and mandatory road cleaning.

The aim is to curb dust and vehicular pollution, especially as the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) reaches "very poor" and "severe" levels due to factors like transportation emissions, stubble burning, and dust pollution.

NDMC's decision comes after CAQM's GRAP Stage II

NDMC doubles parking fees to combat air pollution in Delhi-NCR

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:25 pm Oct 23, 202405:25 pm

What's the story The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has doubled parking fees for indoor and off-road facilities. The move aims to dissuade the use of private vehicles and fight air pollution in the Delhi-National Capital Region. The decision comes after the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) implemented Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

Pollution levels

Delhi's air quality index reaches 'very poor' levels

Delhi's AQI currently stands at "very poor" levels at 349, according to SAFAR-India. In areas such as Anand Vihar and Jahangirpuri, the AQI has worsened to "severe," with readings of 402 and 417, respectively, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The new parking charges will not apply to on-street parking sites or monthly pass holders.

Additional efforts

Other measures under GRAP-II to combat pollution

Apart from hiked parking fees, other measures under GRAP-II include regulating diesel generators and increasing the frequency of public transport. Delhi's Public Works Department (PWD) has also been active in managing pollution by sprinkling water on streets. This is part of daily road cleaning efforts flagged under GRAP-II, which also includes mechanical/vacuum sweeping.

Minister's statement

Delhi Environment Minister emphasizes aim of GRAP-II measures

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai﻿ stressed that these measures are aimed at curbing dust and vehicular pollution. GRAP Stage II enforcement includes banning coal and firewood use in tandoors at eateries and restricting diesel generator sets, barring essential services. The CAQM's action plan also makes daily mechanical sweeping and water sprinkling on roads mandatory. Authorities are directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply to deter alternate power sources like diesel generators.

Pollution sources

Factors contributing to Delhi's air pollution

The AQI categorization ranges from 'good' (0-50) to 'severe' (401-500). Delhi is currently in "very poor" conditions. Transportation emissions, stubble burning, and dust pollution are among the factors behind this pollution. Farm fires have been reported in neighboring states—65 in Punjab, two in Haryana, and 25 in Uttar Pradesh. With winter approaching, Delhi's pollution challenges are compounded by low wind speeds and high moisture levels.