Summarize Simplifying... In short A 9-year-old girl in Mumbai, named Deepika, is battling severe brain injury after being harshly slapped by her tuition teacher, Singh.

The incident led to Deepika's earring embedding in her cheek, causing additional injuries including jaw stiffness, windpipe damage, and a tetanus infection.

Legal action has been initiated against the teacher, with an FIR filed and police investigation in progress. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident happened on October 5

Mumbai: 9-year-old slapped by tuition teacher suffers brain injury

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:13 pm Oct 23, 202405:13 pm

What's the story A nine-year-old girl from Nallasopara, near Mumbai, is fighting for her life after her 20-year-old tuition teacher slapped her twice under her ear. The incident happened on October 5. The victim, identified as Deepika, was admitted to a hospital a week later as she started developing health complications. The teacher, Ratna Singh, allegedly slapped the girl for being mischievous in class.

Health deterioration

Deepika's health complications post-incident

The force of the slaps was so severe that Deepika's earring got embedded in her cheek. She is currently admitted to the intensive care unit at KJ Somaiya Hospital in Mumbai, where she is battling a severe brain injury, jaw stiffness, windpipe injury, and a tetanus infection. A police official told news agency PTI that Singh "severely hit the girl on her ears, due to which she suffered from deafness in the beginning but soon developed health complications."

Legal proceedings

FIR filed against teacher, police investigation underway

After the incident, Deepika's parents filed a complaint against Singh. On the basis of their complaint, an FIR has been registered against the tutor. The police have sent a notice to Singh for questioning in the case. "We have given a notice to the teacher. We will conduct an investigation and decide on making a chargesheet after the doctor's detailed opinion," they said.