Delhi relaxes job rules for 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims' families

By Chanshimla Varah 06:16 pm Nov 01, 202406:16 pm

What's the story The Delhi government has announced relaxations in age and education criteria for family members of the 1984 anti-Sikh riot victims applying for non-gazetted state government jobs. Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena approved the changes, which mainly focus on relaxing educational qualifications for multitasking staff (MTS) posts. The minimum educational qualification has been reduced from a 10th-grade qualification to an 8th-grade qualification, expanding eligibility for the victims' families.

The relaxations also cover applicants who don't meet the age criteria, permitting their children to be considered for employment opportunities. This comes after appeals from several stakeholders, including public representatives and the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, who requested a compassionate review of the criteria. The Revenue Department initially suggested both age and education relaxations, but the Chief Secretary advised focusing on educational requirements.

After deliberation, the Services Department formulated a policy that was approved by Lieutenant Governor Saxena. The Raj Niwas said this long-pending decision will allow a larger pool of candidates to get employment by becoming eligible for MTS posts. In cases where applicants have died or crossed the age limit despite relaxations, departments will process applications to provide employment to one of their children.