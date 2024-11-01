Summarize Simplifying... In short A father-daughter duo tragically died in Assam after their scooty collided with a stationary truck and were subsequently run over by another truck.

The police's decision to use polythene sheets and ropes to transport the severely crushed bodies, instead of a stretcher, sparked controversy.

What's the story Assam's Director General of Police (DGP), GP Singh, has ordered an inquiry into the behavior of police personnel in Darrang district. This comes after the police faced severe public backlash over a video of officers purportedly dragging the bodies of one Mathura Nath Deka and his daughter Nandita to a vehicle. The father-daughter duo had died in a road accident on Wednesday evening.

Incident aftermath

Accident details and police response stir controversy

The tragic accident happened when Deka and his daughter's scooty hit a stationary truck on a national highway near Saktola, Mangaldoi. Before any help could reach, another truck allegedly ran over them. Witnesses informed the police, who reached the spot soon after. However, their choice of using polythene sheets and ropes instead of a stretcher to transport the bodies has created a controversy.

Defense statement

Police officer refutes allegations, cites challenging circumstances

A police officer involved in the incident has denied dragging the bodies. The officer said, "The bodies were severely crushed....The remains were collected and secured using a polythene sheet." He added that since the situation was difficult, they had to gently transfer them to the vehicle instead of dragging them. The girl, Nandita was a first-semester student of the English department at Gauhati University. She was traveling with her father from the university to their residence when the accident occurred.