Delhi declares public holiday on November 7 for Chhath Puja

What's the story Delhi Chief Minister Atishi has announced November 7 as a public holiday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. The announcement follows Lieutenant Governor Vinai Kumar Saxena's letter requesting the CM to declare the day as a full-time holiday. Earlier, it was a restricted holiday. The Delhi government said, "Chhath Pooja is an important festival for the people of NCT of Delhi. Accordingly, Government of NCT of Delhi, has decided to declare 07ᵗʰ November, 2024 as Public Holiday."

Chhath Puja's significance and Delhi's preparations

Earlier, the Delhi administration also announced plans to set approximately 1000 "model ghats" for the festival. CM Atishi had stated that these would be built in each of the 70 assembly constituencies to help Chhath Puja devotees. Chhath Puja is an important Hindu festival, especially for people hailing from Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. The four-day festival includes worshiping the Sun god and performing rituals in knee-deep water.