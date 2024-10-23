Summarize Simplifying... In short Delhi residents, brace for a 12-hour water cut on Friday due to ongoing maintenance by the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:22 pm Oct 23, 202401:22 pm

What's the story The Delhi Jal Board (DJB) has announced a 12-hour-long water supply disruption in parts of the national capital on Friday. The interruption is due to maintenance work for the interconnection of a newly laid loop line in the 800mm diameter Naraina Main near Rajouri Garden Metro Station Pillar No. 415. Inder Puri, Maya Puri, Toda Pur Village, Dasghara, C-Block JJR, Naraina Village, Naraina Vihar, Krishi Kunj and Mansarovar Garden among others will be affected.

The water supply will remain either unavailable or available at low pressure from 10:00am to 10:00pm. The DJB has advised residents in these areas to store sufficient water in advance and use it judiciously during this time. The board has also made provisions for water tankers which can be requested through their helpline or central control room.

Apart from this scheduled maintenance work on October 25, South Delhi is already facing a similar disruption today. The water supply in South Delhi will remain affected for 12 hours from 10:00am on Wednesday. Areas affected include Kailash Nagar, Sarai Kale Khan, Jal Vihar, Lajpat Nagar, Moolchand Hospital and Greater Kailash etc.

These disruptions are part of the DJB's ongoing maintenance work since early September. Residents facing issues can contact the DJB control room at the number 1916 for assistance. The board has urged everyone to use water wisely during this period and said that water tankers can be requested through their helpline or central control room as needed.