Summarize Simplifying... In short In a peculiar incident in Delhi, a man climbed an electric pole, expressing a desire to speak with Prime Minister Modi.

The man, whose identity is still unclear due to conflicting information about his origins, was safely brought down by the police and fire brigade.

His claims of being a teacher from either Bengal or Bihar are under investigation. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred on Wednesday morning

Delhi: Man climbs electric pole, seeks to speak with Modi

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:46 pm Oct 23, 202405:46 pm

What's the story An unidentified man climbed a high-voltage electric pole in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday morning. He demanded to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) over environmental conservation issues. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Geeta Colony police station.

Swift response

Emergency services respond to unusual incident

The Delhi Police and fire brigade personnel were informed about the situation at around 10:30am. They quickly rushed to the spot and safely brought the man down from the high-tension wire pillar. Yashwant Singh Meena, Assistant Divisional Officer of the Delhi Fire Service, confirmed this bizarre incident. He said, "At 10:30am we received a call about a man who had climbed a high-tension wire pillar."

Identity mystery

Man's identity remains unclear

The man's identity and background remain a mystery as he gave conflicting information about his origins. He claimed to be from either Bengal or Bihar and said he worked as a teacher. However, since his statements contradicted each other, authorities are still trying to figure out his true background.