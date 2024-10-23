Delhi: Man climbs electric pole, seeks to speak with Modi
An unidentified man climbed a high-voltage electric pole in Delhi's Yamuna Khadar area on Wednesday morning. He demanded to speak with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, and the Chief Justice of India (CJI) over environmental conservation issues. The incident occurred under the jurisdiction of Geeta Colony police station.
Emergency services respond to unusual incident
The Delhi Police and fire brigade personnel were informed about the situation at around 10:30am. They quickly rushed to the spot and safely brought the man down from the high-tension wire pillar. Yashwant Singh Meena, Assistant Divisional Officer of the Delhi Fire Service, confirmed this bizarre incident. He said, "At 10:30am we received a call about a man who had climbed a high-tension wire pillar."
Man's identity remains unclear
The man's identity and background remain a mystery as he gave conflicting information about his origins. He claimed to be from either Bengal or Bihar and said he worked as a teacher. However, since his statements contradicted each other, authorities are still trying to figure out his true background.