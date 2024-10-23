Summarize Simplifying... In short In an innovative initiative, colleges in Himachal Pradesh are adopting local schools to share resources and expertise.

This includes providing career counseling, knowledge sharing, and creating awareness about societal issues.

This includes providing career counseling, knowledge sharing, and creating awareness about societal issues.

The aim is to enhance students' education, instill discipline, and equip them with life skills for their role in society and nation-building.

The scheme aims to strengthen government schools

Himachal Pradesh colleges to adopt schools, share resources

By Chanshimla Varah 05:43 pm Oct 23, 202405:43 pm

What's the story Public degree and Sanskrit colleges in Himachal Pradesh have been asked to adopt nearby government schools under a new state initiative. The scheme seeks to strengthen resources for these schools by sharing college infrastructure and expertise. In a letter, Amarjit Sharma, the Higher Education Director, asked the state's 89 government degree colleges and five government Sanskrit colleges to adopt five to six local schools each.

Professor participation

Professors encouraged to independently adopt schools

Apart from institutional adoption, individual professors are also encouraged to join the initiative. Both associate and assistant professors have been urged by Sharma to independently adopt schools if they wish. This move is expected to further enhance the reach and impact of the initiative by leveraging the expertise of college faculty members.

Resource sharing

Colleges to provide support through shared resources

The adopted schools will benefit from shared human resources, infrastructure, and facilities of the colleges. This includes career counseling sessions and knowledge sharing initiatives to improve access to education for students. The college administration and staff are also expected to create awareness about anti-drug squads and women's cells, further contributing to the holistic development of students.

Student development

Initiative focuses on teaching discipline and life skills

The initiative also strongly focuses on instilling discipline and life skills among students. College staff will help students understand their role in society and contribute to nation-building efforts. Students will also be educated about national surveys like the National Achievement Survey (NAS) and PARAKH (Performance Assessment, Review, and Analysis of Knowledge for Holistic Development).