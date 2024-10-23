Summarize Simplifying... In short Salman Khan, convicted by the Rajasthan High Court in 2018 for a crime against the Bishnoi community, allegedly tried to appease them with money, leading to further outrage and death threats from the Lawrence gang.

The situation escalated with an extortion demand of ₹5 crore and an attempted attack on Khan's farmhouse, prompting increased security measures.

The Bishnoi community continues to demand an apology from Khan for his actions. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Salman Khan has been demanded to apologize

'Salman offered money to Bishnoi community': Gangster Lawrence's family

By Tanya Shrivastava 05:26 pm Oct 23, 202405:26 pm

What's the story The Bishnoi community has once again demanded an apology from Bollywood star Salman Khan over the 1998 blackbuck hunting incident. Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said their entire community stands with Lawrence in his grievances against Khan. The controversy started when Khan was accused of hunting a blackbuck, which is sacred to the Bishnoi community, while filming Hum Saath Saath Hain in Jodhpur.

Legal proceedings

Khan's conviction and Bishnoi's threats

In 2018, the Rajasthan High Court convicted Khan of the crime and sentenced him to five years in prison. However, he later appealed the verdict in the Supreme Court and was granted bail. The same year, Lawrence—who is currently lodged in Gujarat's Sabarmati jail on several charges—openly threatened to kill Khan during a court appearance, saying disrespect toward his community was the reason.

Community outrage

Allegations of Khan's monetary offer and death threats

Ramesh has now alleged Khan tried to pacify the Bishnoi community with money after the incident. He told NDTV, "His father Salim Khan said that the Lawrence gang is doing this for money. I want to remind him his son brought a cheque book in front of the community, saying fill in the figures and take it." The situation further worsened with multiple death threats to Khan allegedly from members of Lawrence's gang.

Security measures

Extortion demands and increased security for Khan

In April 2024, Navi Mumbai Police registered a case against several members of Lawrence's gang for allegedly conspiring to kill Khan at his farmhouse near Mumbai. This came after shots were fired outside the actor's Bandra residence by members of the Bishnoi gang. Security around Khan was later enhanced after threats demanding an extortion payment of ₹5 crore were received.

Apology demand

Bishnoi community's anger and call for apology

Ramesh stressed every member of the Bishnoi community was outraged by the blackbuck incident and is still willing to sacrifice for wildlife. "When Salman Khan killed the black buck, every Bishnoi's blood was boiling," he said. He went on to say while Khan has been convicted in court, no crime has been established against Lawrence yet. The feud continues as Ramesh demands an apology from Khan to end tensions with the Bishnoi community.