In short Simplifying... In short Mihir Shah, accused in a BMW hit-and-run case, was sent to 14-day judicial custody after evading police for three days.

Shah, who was allegedly drunk at the time of the accident, sped away with the victim on the car's bonnet, later getting her entangled in the wheels.

The incident led to the temporary suspension of a bar's license where Shah bought alcohol before the accident, and partial demolition of another for serving him underage. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Suspect in fatal hit-and-run incident arrested

BMW hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah sent to 14-day judicial custody

By Tanya Shrivastava 04:28 pm Jul 16, 202404:28 pm

What's the story Mihir Shah, the main accused in the Worli BMW hit-and-run case, was on Tuesday sent to judicial custody by a Mumbai court until July 30. The 24-year-old son of a Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde) politician was arrested for allegedly ramming his BMW into a two-wheeler, killing 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhwa. The incident occurred at 5:30am on July 7 at Mumbai's Anni Besant Road, where the BMW hit the Nakhwas' two-wheeler from behind.

Escape attempt

Accused fled the scene with victim entangled in car

According to the police investigation, after the collision Mihir allegedly sped towards the Bandra Worli Sea Link with the woman on the car's bonnet, later becoming entangled in the wheels for over 1.5 kilometers. A Mumbai Police official claimed Shah was under the influence of alcohol when the accident took place. The police even recreated the accident scene for more information and confronted Mihir with his family driver and co-accused, Rajrishi Bidawat.

Confession

Accused admits to drinking habit, misleading investigators

Bidawat was in the car at the time of the accident, and police allege he swapped seats with Mihir under instructions from Mihir's father, Rajesh Shah. During interrogation, Mihir admitted to being a habitual drinker, NDTV reported. He also shaved his beard and got a haircut to mislead investigators. According to Mumbai Police, Mihir drove the car himself from Girgaon to the sea link entry point at Worli, where the incident occurred.

Evasion

Mihir evaded police for three days

Mihir managed to evade police for three days following the accident until he was located in an apartment in Virar, approximately 65km from Mumbai. The police were able to trace him when one of his friends turned on his phone for 15 minutes. Separately, the license of Sai Prasad Bar in Malad, where Mihir purchased four bottles of beer before the accident, has been temporarily suspended for alleged violations.

Bar demolition

Juhu bar demolished for serving underage Mihir

Police said Mihir was "heavily drunk... and on a joyride" at the time of the collision. Before visiting the Malad bar, Shah and his friends had consumed a dozen 60ml glasses of whiskey at the Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu. This bar was later partially demolished for serving liquor to Mihir, who is below the legal drinking age of 25 in Maharashtra. The bar claimed that Minhir showed them a false ID stating he was 27 years old.