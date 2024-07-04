In brief Simplifying... In brief In the past 15 days, 10 bridges in Bihar, India have collapsed, prompting Chief Secretary Nitish to order a survey on the state's infrastructure.

The collapses, which occurred in Saran and Siwan districts, are believed to be due to poor construction and inadequate foundations.

Opposition leader, Tejashwi Yadav, has accused the government of corruption, while the latest collapse in Saran resulted in no casualties. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Bihar CM orders survey of old bridges

10 Bihar bridges collapse in 15 days; Nitish orders survey

By Chanshimla Varah 01:43 pm Jul 04, 202401:43 pm

What's the story Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered an immediate survey of all old bridges in the state following a series of bridge collapses. In a review meeting with officials on Wednesday, he emphasized the need to identify structures requiring urgent repair. The Chief Minister's Office also issued a statement urging department heads to take strict action against those found guilty.

Meeting details

Officials discuss maintenance of state infrastructure

The meeting, attended by Bihar's Chief Secretary Brijesh Mehrotra, Principal Secretary of the Road Construction Department (RCD), and Rural Works Department (RWD), focused on ensuring proper maintenance of structures across the state. The meeting was held in response to at least 10 bridge collapses in Bihar over the past 15 days. On Wednesday alone, three bridges collapsed in Saran and Siwan districts.

Infrastructure failures

Bridge collapses in Saran and Siwan districts

"Certain portions of bridges/causeways that caved in in Siwan and Saran on Wednesday are very old," Additional Chief Secretary of RWD told the media after the collapse of the three bridges. "These structures don't seem to have been constructed following required parameters. It also appears that the foundation was not deep enough, a reason why these structures got damaged during floods," he added.

Corruption claims

Opposition leader alleges corruption behind collapses

Reacting to the bridge collapses, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RSD) leader Tejashwi Yadav alleged corruption as the cause. In a detailed post on X, Yadav criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Kumar for their silence on the issue. "By the way, it is a strange situation for the double engine government of six parties that even after the collapse of bridges worth 10,000 of crores each day, they are not able to find any excuse to blame the Opposition," he added.

Twitter Post

Read Tejashwi's post here

10th incident

10th bridge collapses on Thursday

Meanwhile, another bridge collapsed in Bihar on Thursday, making it the 10th such incident to have been reported from the state in just over a fortnight. "The latest incident was reported from Saran which witnessed two more bridge collapses in the last 24 hours," District Magistrate Aman Samir said, PTI reported. The official added that there were no casualties after the bridge, which was built by local officials 15 years ago, fell this morning.