Cataract surgeries suspended after infections reported

By Chanshimla Varah 01:33 pm Jul 04, 202401:33 pm

What's the story At least 25 patients have reported complications after undergoing cataract surgeries at a government-run hospital in Metiabruz, Kolkata, West Bengal. The surgeries were performed last Friday and Saturday, as confirmed by a hospital official. Following these reports of infection, the authorities have temporarily suspended all cataract operations at the facility. The cause of the infection remains unclear, and investigations are underway to identify its source.

"It is not yet clear how the infection occurred," a hospital official stated. In an effort to identify the source of the infection, all surgical instruments used in the cataract operations are currently being tested. "All 25 patients have been transferred to the Regional Institute of Ophthalmology. They are undergoing treatment there," the official added.