Following a recent resolution by the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet, Chief Minister Abdullah met with Union Home Minister Shah in Delhi to discuss the restoration of statehood for the region.

This move is seen as a crucial step towards healing and reclaiming constitutional rights for the residents.

This move is seen as a crucial step towards healing and reclaiming constitutional rights for the residents. The meeting also comes in the wake of a terror attack in Ganderbal district, highlighting the region's complex security challenges.

J&K gets new CM after 19 years

Shah, Omar meet in Delhi; J&K statehood restoration discussed: Report

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:37 pm Oct 24, 202401:37 pm

What's the story The Union government is said to be considering restoring statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, five years after it was reorganized into two Union Territories. The development comes after newly elected Chief Minister Omar Abdullah met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi. During their 30-minute meeting, Shah assured Abdullah of the Centre's full support to his new administration and spoke about restoring statehood.

Resolution approval

J&K Cabinet passes statehood restoration resolution

Notably, Abdullah and Shah's meeting comes after the Jammu and Kashmir cabinet passed a resolution in its first meeting last week. The resolution, which demands the restoration of statehood, stresses on protecting the identity and constitutional rights of Jammu and Kashmir's residents. Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has approved the resolution, clearing the way for further discussions on statehood restoration.

Political developments

Statehood restoration seen as crucial step for J&K

The restoration of statehood is seen as an important step toward healing, reclaiming constitutional rights, and maintaining the region's distinct identity. The new government was formed by the National Conference-Congress alliance, which won 42 out of 90 seats in the recent assembly elections. Chief Minister Abdullah has said he will work constructively with the Centre for good governance and development in Jammu and Kashmir.

Security challenges

Chief minister's visit follows recent terror attack

Abdullah's visit to Delhi comes on the heels of a terror attack in Ganderbal district, which killed seven, including a doctor. Since the reorganization of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019, its police force has been under the Union Home Ministry. The Chief Minister's outreach to central leadership seeks to ensure smooth governance in the face of complicated security challenges in the region.