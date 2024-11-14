Summarize Simplifying... In short India is pushing for the extradition of Arsh Dalla, a declared terrorist, from Canada.

By Chanshimla Varah 08:08 pm Nov 14, 202408:08 pm

What's the story The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday said that it expects Khalistani separatist Arshdeep Singh Gill, alias Arsh Dalla, to be extradited or deported to India from Canada. "In view of the recent arrest, our agencies will be following up on an extradition request," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. Dalla, the de-facto chief of Khalistan Tiger Force, is wanted in India in over 50 cases of murder, extortion, and terrorism.

A Red Corner Notice against him was issued in May 2022, and he was declared a terrorist by India in 2023. India had earlier sought Dalla's provisional arrest from Canada in July 2023, which was refused. A separate request under the Mutual Legal Assistance Treaty (MLAT) was made to confirm his residential address and financial transactions. Further details were shared with Canadian authorities after they requested more information in December 2023.

Dalla has been connected to multiple high-profile crimes in India and abroad. In September 2024, he took responsibility for the murder of Congress leader Baljinder Singh Balli in Punjab's Moga district. He was arrested in connection with a shooting accident late October in the town of Milton. Dalla, who is currently in the custody of Canadian police, has applied for bail pending further legal action.