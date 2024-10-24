Summarize Simplifying... In short Canadian Prime Minister Trudeau faced ridicule for using the non-existent term "brokenist," adding to his existing troubles within his Liberal Party.

'Brokenist' is not a word, says Oxford dictionary

Trudeau faces ridicule for using made-up word 'brokenist'

By Tanya Shrivastava 02:33 pm Oct 24, 202402:33 pm

What's the story Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been mocked in Parliament and on social media for using a non-existent word "brokenist." The incident occurred during a debate on immigration policies on October 23, 2024. Trudeau used the term while defending his government's record against Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre's criticism. Poilievre had linked immigration issues to Canada's housing crisis and accused Trudeau of being unable to fix problems due to internal party conflicts.

Retort

Poilievre's retort and social media reaction to 'brokenist'

In response to Trudeau's statement, "Once again, we see the leader of the Opposition is pushing a 'brokenist' vision of Canada that is simply not aligned with the reality," Poilievre retorted with a smirk, "It's not even a word." This drew laughter from the chamber. The term "brokenist" quickly became a subject of mockery on social media platforms like X (formerly Twitter), where users created memes and sarcastic comments about Trudeau's linguistic slip.

Leadership

Trudeau's leadership under scrutiny amid party dissatisfaction

The linguistic slip only added to Trudeau's woes as he faces pressure from within his Liberal Party. On Wednesday, three Liberal lawmakers disclosed that 24 colleagues had signed a letter urging Trudeau not to seek a fourth term. According to CBC News, these lawmakers have given him until October 28 to resign or face unspecified consequences. This comes as Trudeau's popularity has been waning amid criticism over housing shortages and high immigration rates.

Polls

Trudeau's Liberal Party trails in polls

Recent polls indicate his Liberal Party lagging behind the Conservatives by a wide margin—38% to 25%. Nevertheless, Trudeau has stated intentions to fight the next election. The political turmoil comes amid rising tensions between Canada and India over an investigation into the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, prompting both nations to expel six diplomats each in retaliation.