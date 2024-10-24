Summarize Simplifying... In short Due to credible terrorism threats, the US and Israel have issued travel advisories for their citizens in Sri Lanka, particularly in tourist and coastal areas.

Sri Lankan police have heightened security measures in response, especially in popular tourist spots.

This comes amidst a resurgence in Sri Lanka's tourism industry, which saw 1.5 million visitors this year, including over 20,000 from Israel.

Arugam Bay is a popular tourist destination

Why US, Israel are asking tourists to leave Sri Lanka

By Chanshimla Varah 01:45 pm Oct 24, 202401:45 pm

What's the story The United States and Israel have issued security alerts, warning of a possible terrorist attack on tourist spots in Sri Lanka's coastal area of Arugam Bay. The US Embassy in Colombo said it had "received credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations in the Arugam Bay area." Consequently, travel restrictions have been placed on embassy personnel and US citizens are strongly advised to avoid this region until further notice.

Advisory escalation

Israel raises travel advisory level for Sri Lanka

Israel's National Security Council has also raised its travel advisory level for Sri Lanka over "credible terrorism threats at the tourist and coastal areas." Israeli citizens are advised to "immediately leave Arugam Bay and the south and west coastal areas of Sri Lanka," including cities like Ahangame, Galle, Hikkaduwa, and Weligama. The advisory also advises citizens to "avoid openly exhibiting anything that could identify you as Israeli, such as t-shirts with Hebrew writing, or...symbol that discloses your religion or nationality."

Security response

Sri Lankan police heighten security measures

However, neither alert provides specific information regarding the nature of the potential attack. Nonetheless, Sri Lankan police have heightened security in the affected areas. Police spokesperson Nihal Thalduwa confirmed that officials are on high alert to ensure tourist safety, especially in Arugam Bay—a popular surfing destination that many Israelis frequent. The warnings come at a time when Sri Lanka is witnessing a revival in its tourism sector after a financial crisis.

Tourism impact

Sri Lanka's tourism industry amidst potential threat

Government data indicates that in the first eight months of this year, 1.5 million tourists visited the island nation, including 20,515 from Israel. There have been no major terrorist strikes in the country since the 2019 Easter Sunday attack, when suicide bombers carried out a planned series of attacks on three Catholic churches and three luxury hotels in Sri Lanka. As many as 270 people were killed in the attack, while over 500 were injured.